Sikkim, West Bengal CMs discuss connectivity, healthcare and Teesta restoration

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on July 3 met his West Bengal counterpart Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata and held discussions on strengthening inter-state connectivity, healthcare infrastructure and public welfare initiatives, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Tamang congratulated Adhikari on assuming office and wished him a successful tenure before the two leaders reviewed a series of long-pending issues affecting both states.

Among the key outcomes of the meeting was the approval for the establishment of Suswastha Bhawan Sikkim at the SNT Complex in Siliguri. The proposed facility will provide accommodation and essential support to patients from Sikkim and their attendants who travel to Siliguri for medical treatment. The West Bengal government has also directed the concerned department to issue the necessary permissions for the project.

In another major decision, West Bengal agreed to increase the countersignature permit quota for Sikkim-registered taxis operating in the state from 3,000 to 6,000. The move is expected to benefit taxi operators while improving passenger movement and connectivity between Sikkim and Siliguri.

The two chief ministers also reviewed the impact of the devastating 2023 South Lhonak Lake glacial lake outburst flood, which caused heavy sediment deposition in the Teesta River and severely damaged National Highway-10, the primary road link connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country.

Both governments agreed to jointly pursue scientific sediment management through dredging of the Teesta River to restore and protect the crucial transport corridor, the statement said.