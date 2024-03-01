The vibrant spirit of democracy echoed through the virtual halls of the State Youth Parliament 2024, organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangthan, Sikkim, under the guidance of Director Dr. Kavita Shrivastava. The event on February 27 brought together young minds from all six districts of Sikkim.

The State Youth Parliament, a platform aimed at nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, witnessed spirited debates on pertinent issues in Nepali, Hindi and English languages, revolving around the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Social Media for Social Change.' The top ten speakers from the districts captivated audiences with their eloquence and insightful perspectives. Their speeches delved into the essence of youth-led initiatives and the transformative power of social media in shaping society.

Among the distinguished speakers, three emerged as the shining stars of the State Youth Parliament:

Shri Saroj Bhujel from Namchi clinched the top spot.

Shri Anoop Regmi from Pakyoung secured the second position.

Shri Nima Tamang from Gyalshing claimed the third position.

These triumphant speakers will now have the honor of representing Sikkim at the National Youth Parliament in Delhi, a prestigious platform where young voices converge to shape the nation's discourse.

Furthermore, the top three winners at the national level will be bestowed with accolades, with prizes of 2 lakhs, 1.50 lakhs and 1 lakh rupees respectively, alongside the invaluable opportunity to witness parliamentary proceedings firsthand and interact with the Prime Minister.