Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay announced that the state's Forest and Environment Department has been awarded the prestigious title of Best State for excellence in implementing the Environment Education Programme for the year 2023-24 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India.

Chief Minister Golay extended his heartfelt congratulations to the department through a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter). He lauded the department for its unwavering dedication, innovative approaches, and tireless efforts in fostering environmental awareness and education throughout the state.

“This esteemed recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication, innovative approaches, and tireless efforts in fostering environmental awareness and education throughout our state. The exemplary work of the department has not only enhanced the understanding and appreciation of our natural heritage among citizens but has also significantly contributed to Sikkim's reputation as a pioneer in sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives,” Golay stated.

He emphasized that the achievement reflects the collective commitment and hard work of each member of the Forest and Environment Department as well as all the stakeholders involved. "It is a source of great pride for all of us and serves as an inspiration to continue striving towards our shared goal of preserving and protecting the environment for future generations," he added.

The accolade underscores Sikkim's ongoing efforts and leadership in environmental conservation and sustainability. Known for its lush landscapes and biodiversity, Sikkim has long been at the forefront of eco-friendly initiatives, further solidified by this recent recognition.

Chief Minister Golay concluded his message with warm regards and best wishes, expressing his optimism for future milestones in Sikkim's journey towards environmental excellence.