Sikkim has been honoured with the prestigious award for Best State for excellence in implementing the Environment Education Programme (Eco-Club Programme) for the year 2023-24. The recognition came from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) during the National Review Meet held in the national capital.

The award, comprising a trophy and certificate, was presented to the representatives of the State Forest and Environment Department, Rajen Pradhan and Laxuman Darnal, by Ms. Nameeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, MoEF&CC.

In a double celebration for the northeastern state, Sikkim also emerged victorious in the official logo competition for the revamped Environment Education Programme (formerly known as the National Green Corps Eco-Club Programme).

Among hundreds of entries from across the country, one of the three selected logos was submitted by Adarsh Pokhrel, a Class XII student from Yangang senior secondary school, and Krishna Sharma, a graphic designer from Yangang.

The winning candidates were awarded with certificates, trophies, and gift hampers, which were received on their behalf by the State Forest representatives present at the event in New Delhi.