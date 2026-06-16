Sikkim withdraws curbs on government vehicles, retains austerity measures

The Sikkim government has withdrawn restrictions on the movement of government vehicles across the state while continuing several austerity measures, including cuts in fuel allocation and limits on official convoys, according to a Home Department notification issued on Monday, June 15.

The notification stated that all restrictions on the inter-district and intra-state movement of government vehicles have been lifted. However, the state has decided to maintain fiscal discipline in official expenditure through a series of continuing measures.

Fuel consumption for official vehicles, including those used by the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, ministers, MLAs and senior officials, will continue to be reduced by 30 per cent, the notification said.

The purchase of new government vehicles also remains prohibited, except for police and emergency services.

A key austerity measure retained pertains to the Chief Minister’s convoy, which will be reduced by 50 per cent and capped at a maximum of five vehicles, including security vehicles.

Protocol-related restrictions will also continue. The Speaker and Deputy Speaker will not be provided pilot escort vehicles during official tours outside Gangtok district. The practice of formal reception and send-off by district officials during the Chief Minister’s visits will remain suspended.

The government has directed all departments to resume full staff attendance and operate on a regular six-day work week, with the second and fourth Saturdays observed as holidays.

To reduce administrative costs, departmental meetings are to be conducted virtually as far as possible, with physical meetings limited to two officials per department where unavoidable.

Official foreign travel by government employees will be permitted only under exceptional circumstances, the notification added.

Existing regulations on LPG cylinder distribution will continue, with additional cylinders sanctioned only for marriage ceremonies and last rites.

In Gangtok Municipal Area, the odd-even vehicular restriction for both private and government vehicles will remain in force until further orders, maintaining the current traffic management system.

While easing mobility restrictions on government vehicles, the state has indicated that expenditure control and administrative efficiency measures will continue as part of its broader austerity framework.