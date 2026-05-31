Sikkim withdraws odd-even restriction on private vehicles across state, except Gangtok

The Government of Sikkim has withdrawn the odd-even restriction on the movement of private vehicles across all districts of the state, except Gangtok town, with immediate effect following an improvement in the availability of fuel reserves.

The decision was announced through a notification issued by the Home Department on Sunday, May 31 after a review of the state's fuel stock position. According to the notification, the Food and Civil Supplies Department informed the government that adequate buffer stocks of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High-Speed Diesel (diesel) have been created to meet prevailing requirements.

Based on the assessment, the government issued a partial amendment to its earlier notification dated May 14, 2026, revoking the odd-even restrictions on private vehicles in all districts outside Gangtok.

However, the notification clarified that the odd-even traffic regulation within Gangtok town will continue to remain in force under the provisions of Notification No. 58/Transport/2024 dated October 24, 2024.

The government has also retained restrictions imposed on government vehicles under the May 14 notification. In addition, Notification No. 52/Home/2026 dated May 20, 2026, has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

The latest order, issued by the Home Department in the name of the Governor, marks a relaxation of measures that had been introduced amid concerns over fuel availability in the state.

Officials said the decision was taken after confirming that sufficient fuel reserves are now available to support normal requirements across Sikkim while ensuring continued monitoring of supplies and consumption patterns