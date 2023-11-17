In Sikkim, the State Human Rights Commission (SSHRC) annual report for 2022-2023 highlights a noteworthy decrease in the number of complaints received.

The report, recently tabled during a two-day session of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, discloses that only three complaints were filed during the period from 1st March 2022 to 31st March 2023.

According to the report, a mere three complaints were lodged with the SSHRC during the period from 1st March 2022 to 31st March 2023. This is a significant drop from the previous year when 13 complaints were filed indicating a marked decline in reported human rights grievances. Notably, out of the three cases reported this year, the SSHRC has already successfully disposed of two.

Delving into the data from the preceding fiscal year (2021-2022), the report reveals that the SSHRC received a total of 13 cases, with nine of them successfully resolved. As of 31st March 2021, six cases remained pending but the commission managed to dispose of four of them.



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Sikkim, with a population exceeding six lakh, presents an intriguing scenario. The low number of reported complaints may suggest commendable adherence to human rights standards within the state or it could be indicative of a lack of awareness about the avenues available for addressing human rights concerns. The State Government's allocation of a substantial budget amounting to Rs 2,55,00,000, to the SSHRC further shows its commitment to ensuring that human rights are not only protected but also actively promoted.

A comparative analysis with previous years' data reveals interesting trends. In the pandemic-affected year 2020-21, only six complaints were registered, reflecting the potential impact of challenging circumstances on the reporting of human rights violations. Over the last eight years, Sikkim has seen a total of 71 complaints, with the lowest recorded in the fiscal year 2019-20 at seven cases.