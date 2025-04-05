Sikkim has seen a significant resurgence in tourism in the first quarter of 2025, with impressive numbers reflecting a steady recovery from the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest data released by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the state recorded a total of 4,57,550 domestic tourist arrivals during January, February, and March this year.

Breaking down the monthly figures, 1,92,973 domestic tourists visited the Himalayan state in January, followed by 87,377 in February and 1,77,200 in March, indicating a consistent influx of travelers at the beginning of the year.

International tourism has also shown a notable uptick. In the first two months alone, Sikkim welcomed 17,283 foreign tourists, with 7,279 arriving in January and 10,004 in February. This marks a promising improvement compared to the post-pandemic period, highlighting the state’s growing appeal among global travelers.

Tourism officials and stakeholders are optimistic that this early momentum could help the state surpass 16 lakh domestic and 1 lakh foreign tourist arrivals by the end of 2025 — a potential milestone in the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism sector.

The recent surge in tourist footfall is attributed to multiple factors, including enhanced road and air connectivity, stable weather conditions, and sustained promotional efforts by the government. Key destinations such as Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, Pelling, and Ravangla continue to attract large crowds, both from within India and abroad.

Tourism-dependent businesses are already seeing the impact of the recovery. Local markets in Gangtok, Namchi, and other towns are experiencing increased foot traffic. Hotel bookings have picked up significantly, especially in anticipation of the upcoming summer holiday season. Tour operators, taxi drivers, and guides are also reporting higher demand and increased inquiries for the months ahead.

Comparative figures further underscore the sector’s growth. In March 2023, Sikkim recorded 93,360 domestic tourists, whereas the number nearly doubled to 1,77,200 in March 2025. Although February 2025 saw a slight dip compared to February 2023 (87,377 vs. 1,53,529), tourism professionals consider the overall trend encouraging, especially considering seasonal factors.