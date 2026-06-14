Sikkim woman allegedly killed by partner in Bengaluru; accused arrested

A 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her partner in Bengaluru's Bellandur area on the morning of June 13, police said.

The victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, worked as a receptionist at a salon in the city. Police have arrested the accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling who was employed as a waiter at a local hotel.

According to investigators, the couple had moved to Bengaluru around a month ago and were living together in Doddakanahalli. Preliminary findings suggest an argument broke out between the two after Lepcha reportedly suspected Subba of being in contact with another man.

The dispute allegedly turned violent, during which the accused is said to have attacked Subba with a kitchen knife, fatally slitting her throat.

Bellandur Police have registered a case and taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, another murder case has come to light from Karnataka's Koppal district, where a woman was found dead inside an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town.

Police said the crime took place between 7 pm and 10.15 pm on June 8. Investigators alleged that the accused later attempted to destroy evidence by setting the victim's body on fire using a blanket.

A case was registered at Kanakagiri Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint lodged by Sanganegowda Malipatil.

The investigation found that the deceased was in a relationship with a 30-year-old man from Kushtagi taluk. Police said the accused brought the woman to the under-construction building on the night of the incident, where an argument reportedly broke out between them.

He allegedly assaulted her with a brick, killing her before attempting to conceal the crime by setting the body on fire. Police have seized the blanket used in the incident and other material evidence.

As the accused belongs to a different community, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked. Further legal proceedings are underway.