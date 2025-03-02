A woman suffered injuries after being attacked by a leopard in Sikkim's Namchi district on Sunday, March 2 while gathering cattle fodder, according to Forest Department officials.

The attack occurred in the forested area of Melli Dara when the leopard suddenly pounced on the woman. Nearby residents responded to her cries for help and rushed to the scene, causing the leopard to flee.

Rescuers transported the victim to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for medical treatment. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

In response to the incident, forest officials have issued a warning to local residents, urging them to exercise caution when venturing into forest areas known for wildlife activity. (With inputs from PTI)