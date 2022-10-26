In an unexpected incident, a 34-year woman was attacked by a bear in Bermiok, West Sikkim which is normally not a Bear prone area.

As per the forest official, one team have been dispatched to search for the Bear and to tranquilise the bear.

While the victim has been referred to Gangtok STNM hospital from Rinchenpong hospital after providing basic care for further treatment.

Officials also informed that all the necessary treatment will be from the department side and will be compensated for the incident.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.