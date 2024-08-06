Hub Empowerment for Women in Gangtok district hosted an informative awareness session on 'Nasha Mukht Bharat,' Skill Development for Women', and the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative at the DAC Hall in Gangtok.

The awareness programme was led by Manikala Gurung, SWO from the Women & Child Development Department, and featured key speakers including Tushar Nikhare (IAS), District Collector of Gangtok DAC, Suman Gurung, Assistant Project Officer from the skills department; Gulsan Lama, Advocate at the High Court; and Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Collector of Gangtok DAC, Sisum Wangchuk Bhutia ADC (Dev) Gangtok district. The event saw a vibrant turnout of women from across the district.

Manikala Gurung opened the program with a warm welcome to all the speakers and attendees, outlining the agenda and anticipated outcomes of the event.

Tushar Nikare, District Collector of Gangtok, highlighted the crucial role mothers play in society and emphasised that women's education is a powerful tool for raising awareness and instilling a sense of responsibility, enabling them to nurture their children effectively and contribute to the betterment of both their families and society. He said, "In Sikkim, drug abuse among youths remains a pressing issue. Addressing this problem is not solely the responsibility of the police or government; it is also up to each individual to play a part in combating this menace in our society."

Manikala Gurung, SWO Gangtok district talked about the "Beto Bacahi Beti Padaho", an initiative campaign that addresses issues from declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR), women's empowerment, and removal of gender inequality to protecting a girl child.

Suman Gurung APO from the skills department spoke on the need and importance of imparting skills to the employed and unemployed women in today's society and stressed on how the state government has taken various measures and initiatives like providing training on bakery, pickle making, tailoring, among others to create a sense of empowerment for the unemployed/ uneducated women.

For educated women, government has taken initiatives like spa therapy training for 6 months and air hostess training on reputed airlines for 1 year.

Gulsan Lama, Advocate at the High Court, discussed the "Nasha Mukht Bharat" initiative, launched by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to combat drug abuse, particularly among youth. He emphasised that the campaign highlights the crucial role of women, children, and civil society who are directly or indirectly impacted by substance use. Lama also detailed the Anti-Drug Act, noting that possession of 100 grams of drugs can lead to a fine of Rs 20,000 and up to 2 years in prison, possession of 100 to 1,500 grams can incur a fine of Rs1 lakh and up to 10 years in jail, and possession of over 1,500 grams (commercial quantity) can result in 10 years of imprisonment and a Rs1 lakh fine. Additionally, government employees involved in drug-related offenses face stricter penalties.

Under the government act, if government employees or students are found with illegal substances, they are required to spend one month in a rehabilitation center. Should they continue to engage in drug abuse after rehabilitation, they face termination from their employment or educational institution and are barred from future job opportunities and educational pursuit.