Women runners from the hills dominated Sikkim performed brilliantly at the Tata Steel 25k Kolkata Run, which took place on December 19.

According to a press release, Sarswati Rai won first place in both the women's open 25 km category and her age division.

Sarswati is from the Takdah Teesta Valley and presently lives in Kalimpong and she is also the mother of two college-educated children.

Bandana Subba of Bijanbari finished third, followed by Preity Rai of Kurseong. Samjana Subba of Bijanbari finished eighth in the open category.

Bandana Subba was first in the 18-24 age group, and Samjhana Subba was third.

Preity Rai of Kurseong dominated her age group and finished first in her age group.

Suraj Thami of Darjeeling finished seventh in the 10 km open category, with Amit Balmiki of Darjeeling coming in 19th.

Karma Sherpa, another Darjeeling runner, finished first in his age category (45-49 years old), while Deepraj Darnal finished third.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa praised all the runners from Darjeeling and Kalimpong who participated in this marathon in Kolkata and achieved good achievements on his Facebook page.

The Vikrun foundation funded Bandana Subba, Samjana Subba, Suraj Thami, and Amit Balmiki for this run, which is considered the largest in the eastern portion of India, according to the release.