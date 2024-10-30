Three female athletes from Sikkim have been selected to represent India at the World Bodybuilding and Physics Sports Championship 2024.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place in the Maldives from November 5th to 11th.

The athletes, Anita Chhetri, Roshni Sharma, and Bhawika Pradhan, have earned this opportunity through their dedication and hard work.

Their selection is a proud moment for Sikkim and highlights the state's growing presence in the field of sports.

The Bodybuilders Association of Sikkim has played a crucial role in facilitating this participation.

Special appreciation has been extended to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, for his unwavering support and encouragement towards the athletes.



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