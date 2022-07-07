With 12 players and three officials, Sikkim women's team arrived in Manipur on Wednesday for the first Northeast Women's Football Championship, which will be held in the state’s capital Imphal from July 7 to 24.

Team Sikkim includes Gyurmie Dolma Tamang, Kalpana Manager, Lako Phuti Bhutia, Sujana Rai, Nimita Gurung, Dichen Lepcha, Muskan Subha, Sriya Thapa, Laxmi Tamang, Kusum Chettri, Signorina Thapa and Priyanka Manger.

Anantpura Sports Events Pvt LTD is the tournament's sponsor. The tournament sponsor provides six professional players to each of the eight Northeast state teams.

As part of the tournament, the sponsor is providing six professional players from different states to each state team, The names of these players are unknown so far.

The tournament is organized in a league format with the qualifiers progressing to the knockout round. Each of the eight states has to play seven matches in the league.

The SFA has extended its best wishes to the state team. Team Sikkim starts its campaign with the opening match against Mizoram on July 9. They will play the last league match on July 20 against Arunachal Pradesh.

The All Manipur Football Association (AMFA) will host the first North East Women's Football Tournament, sponsored by Anantpura Sports Events Pvt Ltd, Rajasthan, from July 7 to 24 at the SAI Artificial Turf Ground in Takyel.

AMFA has formed a tournament committee to ensure the tournament's smooth and successful management. According to a memorandum released by AMFA president, Dilbung Kowar will serve as chairman of the committee, while S Jiten Meitei will serve as convenor.