The District Magistrate of Kalimpong has provided an update on the ongoing efforts to restore connectivity along National Highway 10 (NH 10). According to the Public Works Department (PWD), significant progress has been made, with completion expected within a week.

The district administration has highlighted that the project is a top priority, though specific details about the nature of the work remain undisclosed. Authorities have assured the public that an official update will be issued once the restoration is finalized.

In the meantime, residents and travelers have been advised to anticipate the official announcement, which is expected to be made within the next seven days.