Sulabh Sanitation Club, India and the Alkem Foundation, in collaboration with the Education Department, Government of Sikkim organised an interactive workshop on mental health and hygiene awareness at PM Shri Girls Sr Secondary Deorali School auditorium, on May 28.

The aim of the workshop was to develop a menstrual hygiene awareness programme to empower girls and young women by dispelling misconceptions, as well as encouraging more sanitary menstrual hygiene practices.

The workshop saw the participation of Karma Doma Bhutia, Vice Principal, PM Govt Sr Sec School, Deorali, Chungsang Lepcha, Samir Kumar, Senior Manager Alken Labs, DR Dulal, General Secretary, Press Club of Sikkim, CK Sharma, Assistant Director, Education Department, Govt of Sikkim, Rupak Roy Choudhury, National Coordinator, Sulabh WASH in schools programme, teachers and students of PM Shri Govt Girls Sr Sec School, Deorali.

Addressing the programme, Chunsang Lepcha welcomed and expressed her gratitude for being part of the workshop.

In her address, Chunsang Lepcha primarily focused on the health impact caused by lack of menstrual hygiene. The idea was to improve health with better sanitation practices, to raise self-esteem and empower girls and women of Sikkim by initiating dialog on the taboo topic of menstruation.

Subsequently, CK Sharma, in his address, emphasised about the development of hygiene in women and about breaking taboo around menstruation.

Likewise, he informed about the Bahini Scheme, providing 100 per cent access to free and safe sanitary pads to secondary and senior secondary school going girls.

During his address, DR Dulal, urged to end period stigma and to eradicate harmful cultural norms such as taboos that depict menstruation as dirty, shameful and as something which should be hidden.

The programme had dance, skit and poem performances by the students followed by pledge on Menstrual Hygiene by the students.

Thereafter, a workshop was conducted highlighting the issues with detailed discussions regarding stigma and taboos on menstrual health management.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Rupak Roy Choudhury, National Coordinator, National WASH in schools programme.