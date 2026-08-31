Sikkim: Yak calf rally held at 15,000 feet in remote Mangan valley

In a rare high-altitude event, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department of Sikkim's Mangan district organised a yak calf rally at around 15,000 feet above sea level in the remote Gochung and Lashar valleys of Lachen.

The rally was held on August 29 under the Rural Growth Mission (RGM) 2026-27 and funded by the Sikkim Livestock Development Board (SLDB).

A team of veterinary officers and departmental officials trekked around 18 km through the high-altitude terrain to reach the Dongkong group of yak herders, who migrate to the pastures every summer and collectively tend around 1,831 yaks.

The event was led by Additional Director Dr Dechen O Kaleon, along with veterinary officers and field staff from the department.

Eleven yak herders, locally known as Drokpas, participated in the rally, showcasing their yak calves.

Tshering Choenden's calf won the first prize of Rs 15,000, while Tshering Norbu's calf secured the second prize of Rs 12,000. Pema Thinley's calf stood third and received Rs 10,000.

The remaining eight participants were awarded consolation prizes of Rs 5,000 each.

The event assumes significance following the recent recognition of the Sikkimese Yak as a distinct breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Government of India.

Apart from the competition, the department provided practical support to the herding community, distributing cooking oil and washing powder along with veterinary supplies, including ectoparasiticides, dewormers and calcium supplements.

The initiative combined recognition of Sikkim's traditional yak-herding community with veterinary outreach in one of the state's most remote high-altitude regions.