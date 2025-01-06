The body of a 27-year-old man was discovered in Sikkim's Chalamthang jungle on January 3.

According to police reports, the individual, identified as Bishal Gurung had been missing since December 30, 2024, following which a missing complaint was filed by his father at Pakyong Police Station on December 31, 2024.

The body was found hanging from a tree with a rope around his neck, suggesting suicide.

An inquest was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, and the body was sent to New STNM Hospital for autopsy. No foul play has been detected so far.

The case, registered as UD Case No. 01/2025 under Section 194 of BNSS, 2023, remains under investigation. No arrests or detentions have been made in connection with the case.