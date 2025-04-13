Sikkim's Hisseychoda Sherpa has secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 187 in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024, as declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The results, released by the Government of India’s Press Information Bureau, included a list of 792 candidates who cleared both the written exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

Hisseychoda (17), whose early years were shaped in Gangtok, said that he drew motivation from the lives of Indian Army heroes, particularly Paratrooper Sanjog Chhetri, a fellow Sikkimese and the youngest-ever recipient of the Ashok Chakra for exceptional bravery, and Captain Vijyant Thapar, posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for gallantry during the Kargil War.

“These stories always made me dream of living a life dedicated to a greater cause,” he said. “The lifestyle of soldiers, their discipline and dedication, touched me deeply. I used to read a lot of books about the army, and every page made me more certain that this is the life I want to live.”

Sherpa also acknowledged the immense support of his family, teachers, and friends, without which he says his success wouldn’t have been possible. “I want to thank everyone who stood by me and believed in me,” he said. “One of my biggest motivations was to set an example for others, to show that if our national heroes could do it, so can we.”

He further encouraged young aspirants to listen to their hearts. “No matter what you choose to do in life, if you follow your heart with honesty and dedication, success will surely follow,” he added.

The official press note from the Government of India stated that the selected candidates, including Hisseychoda, will join the 154th Course of the NDA and the 116th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). While the current list does not account for the results of the medical examination, it states that all candidates must submit their documents and certificates to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi.

The NDA, located in Khadakwasla, Pune, is one of the most prestigious defence institutions in the world. It trains cadets for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Cracking this examination is no easy feat and requires a blend of intelligence, physical fitness, and mental strength.

(The full list of selected candidates is available on the UPSC official website: [www.upsc.gov.in](http://www.upsc.gov.in/))