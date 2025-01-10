A five-day Winter Adventure Camp at Air Force Station Bagdogra, organised by the Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA) under the Eastern Air Command, brought together 60 students from regional schools.

Starting January 5, 2025, the camp focused on fostering teamwork, resilience, and interest in Armed Forces careers among the youth.

The event began with a spirited tug-of-war competition between teams Akash, Sutlej, Cheetah, and Tejas, inaugurated by Air Commodore Manish Sharma, Air Officer Commanding of the station.

The camp’s core activities included parasailing, rappelling, zorbing, rope cycling, and a challenging night route march. Participants tested their limits under the guidance of professional instructors, emphasising teamwork and perseverance.

The closing ceremony on January 9 featured a cultural program and campfire, attended by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, and Nisha Singh, President AFFWA (Regional). Certificates and mementoes recognised participants' efforts.

Air Marshal Singh highlighted the camp's impact, saying, “Such camps are pivotal in nurturing a spirit of adventure and camaraderie among our youth. It’s heartening to see their passion and determination.”