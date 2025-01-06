National Youth Parliament awardee Naresh Chettri has been chosen to anchor the upcoming Viksit Bharat - Young Leaders' Dialogue in New Delhi. The three-day event starting January 10 will bring together global leaders at Bharat Mandapam, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as chief guest.

Chettri, who serves as Joint Secretary of the SKM Youth Wing, earned national attention for his parliamentary address on India's G20 Presidency last year. His speech on the theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future" showcased his grasp of international affairs and public speaking abilities.

The Sikkimese leader's selection adds to his growing profile after winning the National Youth Parliament Award in 2023. Through the SKM party platform, he has emerged as a voice for youth leadership from India's northeastern states.

The dialogue aims to connect emerging leaders on topics ranging from economic development to international cooperation. Young voices like Chettri will help guide discussions on India's path forward alongside visiting dignitaries and policy experts.