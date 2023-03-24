Sanjay Rai from Sikkim has been selected to represent India at Asia Youth International Model United Nations (AYIMUN) Conference 12th Edition which is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 24-27 June 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Sanjay Rai recently represented Sikkim at the Parliament of India and gave an enthralling speech. Sanjay Rai is a Post Graduate student at Sikkim University Extension Centre, NBBGC.

Also Read: Sikkim: 6 films shortlisted for Northeast Film Festival 2023

It is his second time being selected for such a prestigious international event. He was also selected in 2019 but due to a lack of sponsors he had to cancel his participation.

Model United Nations have participants from different countries and is like a mock United Nations Assembly where youths from different countries interact and discuss global issues.

While sharing his experience Sanjay Rai expressed gratitude for being selected and also stated that his participation will only be possible if he gets sponsored for the trip.

