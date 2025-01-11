Sikkim youth, Rishal Pandey Chettri, a resident of Khesay, Samdong will represent the state at the prestigious Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, featuring dynamic youth leaders from across the country.

Rishal, the son of Om Prakash Pandey and Meena Bhujel, secured his place in the national forum through his exceptional performance in the Gangtok qualifiers, where he emerged as a state-level champion.

At the dialogue, he will present innovative ideas under the theme “Tech for Viksit Bharat”, focusing on how technology can drive India’s development.

The dialogue aims to empower young leaders by providing them with a platform to present their ideas before national policymakers and visionaries.

The highlight of the event will be a special interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow on National Youth Day, where participants will share their visions for a developed India.