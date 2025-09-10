Sikkim youth urged to embrace entrepreneurship over government jobs

Efforts to foster self-reliance among Sikkim’s youth took centre stage at a one-day awareness programme organised by the District Industries Centre (DIC), Namchi, in collaboration with the Sikkim Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Cell (SEED Cell) at Dalep, Temi Namphing.

The event highlighted government schemes and resources available for unemployed youth, aspiring entrepreneurs, and existing business owners. Organisers stressed that creating a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem could reduce dependency on government jobs and encourage young people to become job creators.

Speakers emphasised the role of innovation and self-reliance in driving economic growth. They outlined tools and support such as government funding, digital marketing resources, expert guidance, and market linkages to help participants turn ideas into viable businesses.

The programme also focused on integrating entrepreneurship education in schools and colleges. Advocates said early exposure to problem-solving and business skills could equip students to develop ventures and create employment rather than rely solely on government jobs.

Officials noted that the initiative aligns with broader state efforts to transform youth into innovators, in line with the vision of fostering local economic development through homegrown enterprise.