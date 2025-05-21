‘Shape of Momo’, a Nepali-language feature from Sikkim, was among five Asian films-in-progress selected for this year’s “HAF Goes to Cannes” programme, part of the prestigious Marché du Film at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Tribeny Rai, a filmmaker from Nandok, East Sikkim, the under-production feature was pitched to a room full of global industry professionals, including festival programmers, distributors, and sales agents. Alongside Rai, producer Kislay and lead actor Gaumaya Gurung represented the film at the festival, where the team also revealed its official poster at the Bharat Pavilion.

The "Goes to Cannes" initiative, curated in partnership with the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF), aims to amplify emerging voices in Asian cinema by offering a platform for unfinished projects to gain exposure, networking opportunities, and potential distribution deals.

Each of the five selected teams showcased a 10-minute excerpt of their work to international delegates at the Cannes Film Market. The setting offered key face time with global decision-makers, an opportunity Rai described as both thrilling and challenging.

“It is the biggest film market in the world, attracting top buyers and sellers globally,” she said. “Having the chance to meet them and present our project was truly exciting. It was sometimes challenging because our film doesn’t resemble mainstream Indian projects... But that’s exactly what makes it a Sikkimese film.”

Rai emphasised that ‘Shape of Momo’, her debut full-length feature, carries a visual and narrative identity shaped by Sikkim’s distinct geography and culture. Set in and around her hometown, the film follows a woman’s personal struggle against patriarchal norms.

She also acknowledged government support for her Cannes journey. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Honorable Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, for showing personal interest in the film and extending his unwavering support,” Rai said. She also thanked MP Indra Hang Subba for backing her participation and for championing Sikkimese artists on the global stage.

Following Cannes, the team plans to refine its outreach strategy based on feedback from the market and industry professionals.