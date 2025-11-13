Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s 'Shape of Momo' debut film wins top honour at Kolkata festival

A major boost for emerging regional cinema arrived as Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s first Nepali feature, Shape of Momo, secured the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger Award for Best Film in the Indian Languages Competition at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) 2025.

The national award, announced on November 13, includes a Rs 10-lakh cash prize along with the festival’s signature Golden Royal Bengal Tiger trophy.

Rai, accepting the honour, thanked the jury, organisers, and her team, noting that the win belonged equally to the cast and crew. She also acknowledged the role of the Sikkim government and its leadership, saying her debut film “would not have been possible without their encouragement and support,” adding that she wished to thank the Chief Minister “from this prestigious platform”.

The achievement marks a significant homecoming for Rai, who studied at Kolkata’s Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, graduating in 2015—exactly ten years before her KIFF triumph.

Shape of Momo follows Bishnu and the women of her family as they confront long-standing social expectations in a Himalayan village. The film examines identity, generational ties and the resolve required to push against restrictive norms.

After its KIFF victory, the film moves to its next challenge: competing for the Silver Peacock Award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa. Rai is also in the running for Best Debut Director of an Indian Feature Film at the same event, scheduled for November 20–28.