Sikkim has a lot to be proud of when it comes to the world of filmmaking, as evidenced by the recent success of two local talents at the Northeast Film Festival. Amir Gurung and Abhishek Chettri both won Best Director awards at the festival, which took place at the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Mumbai.

Amir Gurung's short film "Myth from Sikkim" was awarded the Best Director Short Film (Silver) award, while Abhishek Chettri won the Best Director (Jury) award for his work in the festival.

Gurung's "Myth from Sikkim" is a gripping and thought-provoking short film that explores the theme of superstition in the Sikkimese community. It has been praised for its direction, cinematography, and storytelling, making it a worthy winner of the Best Director award.

Chettri, on the other hand, has been recognized for his overall contribution to the festival. His film, which has not yet been named, impressed the festival's jury panel with its technical and creative merits, earning him the Best Director (Jury) award.

The Northeast Film Festival is an important platform for filmmakers from the region to showcase their work and gain recognition. It features a diverse range of films, including short films, documentaries, and feature-length films, with the aim of promoting the rich and varied culture of Northeast India.