IAS officer Megha Nidhi Dahal from Sikkim has been appointed as the Transport Commissioner of Government of Assam.

Dahal has held various significant positions throughout his career, contributing to public administration and governance.

On November 30, when the Assam government executed a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Megha Nidhi Dahal, who was then the Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Project Director of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program, was relieved from his duties as Project Director for the Assam Infrastructure Investment Programme.

IAS officer Megha Nidhi Dahal is a 2015 batch IAS officer from Sikkim.