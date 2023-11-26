Monks representing various Buddhist Organizations of Sikkim took part in the peace rally held today by the All India Buddhist Forum in Bodh Gaya to express concerns over the temple committee's composition.

The protesting monks demanded the repeal of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), Act 1949, with the aim to address the perceived injustice of inadequate representation within the committee. The protesting monks are demanding to amend the 1949 Act, increase the number of Buddhists on the Committee and give the management of the temple to the Buddhists. That demand has still not been addressed. As per Section 3 (3) of the Act, the District Magistrate (DM) is the ex-officio chairman of the temple committee and has to be a Hindu.

The crux of the matter lies in the revelation that out of the nine committee members, only four hail from the Buddhist community.

Ongdi Pintso Bhutia, Sikkim Convenor of the All India Buddhist Forum labelled this as a great injustice. The BTMC, responsible for the management and administration of the Bodh Gaya Temple has become a focal point for the broader Buddhist community, demanding equitable representation and a fair voice in the decision-making process. Bhutia said that they support this demand and hence are have taken part in the peace rally.