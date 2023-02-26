Tarundeep Rai, the Sikkimese Olympian Archer, has qualified for the 2023 Berlin World Championships, which is also an Olympic Qualifier. Rai announced his qualification on his official Facebook page, stating that he is ready for the upcoming season. He also celebrated his 20-year journey in the Indian Archery team, from the 2003 New York World Championships to the 2023 Berlin World Championships.

Rai, born on 22nd February 1984 in Namchi, Sikkim, has represented India in several international archery competitions and has brought home many medals. He has competed in three Olympic games, making his debut at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Rai won two gold medals in the individual and team recurve events at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi. He also won a silver medal in the men's team event at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Rai, along with Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav, won a historic bronze medal in the men's team event, which was India's first-ever medal in archery at the Olympics.

Rai has been honoured with several awards for his achievements in archery, including the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Padma Shri in 2021. Rai's dedication and hard work have made him a celebrated athlete and a source of pride for the nation.

The news of Rai's qualification has brought joy and excitement to his fans and fellow athletes. The Sikkimese Olympian Archer's success story is an inspiration to many, and his journey serves as a reminder that hard work, perseverance and dedication can lead to great achievements.

As Rai prepares for the 2023 Berlin World Championships, India eagerly awaits his performance, hoping that he will bring home more medals and make the nation proud once again.