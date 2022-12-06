Ex-Chief Minister Pawan Chamling should cease "daydreaming of returning to power and to exploit Sikkimese again," the ruling SKM countered on December 5.

"The SKM advises the SDF party to stop misleading the public with its politics of lies, along with party leader Pawan Chamling. The SKM's Birendra Tamling issued a press release in which he said, "We further suggest him to quit daydreaming of forming the government again to exploit the Sikkimese and plunder the properties of Sikkim.

Tamling was replying to Chamling's ongoing "Sikkim Bachao" yatra, in which Chamling had been making numerous accusations. He claimed that the previous Chief Minister has turned to a theatre of accusations because she cannot stand to observe the public-oriented initiatives of the SKM government.

According to the SKM spokesperson, it is comical to watch Chamling approaching the people with claims of "saving Sikkim" after he brazenly disregarded them for 25 years while in power. He continued by saying that the SDF leader should first assess his transgressions and his contributions to the community.

Tamling denied the claims that Sikkim's industrial parks are closing. He said that the SKM administration had restarted the abandoned hydropower projects, providing work for a number of young people in Sikkimese.

"Chamling has declared that if the SDF forms the government, he will provide 200 free power units to residents of rural areas. We inquire into his activities during his 25 years in office," the SKM representative added.

Additionally, he charged that the SDF leader was attempting to lead the cab drivers wrong.