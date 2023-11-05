Sikkim is pulsating with pride as one of its very own, Vishal, known in the music world as 'Vish,' has soared to the Top 16 of MTV Hustle 3.0. Hailing from DPH, Gangtok, this talented rapper has made the entire state stand up and take notice with his undeniable talent and electrifying stage presence.

MTV Hustle 3.0, a platform that showcases the finest rap talents from across the nation, has now found a fierce contender in Vish. Representing Sikkim, Vish is determined to seize the ultimate prize and etch his name in the annals of hip-hop history.

Vish, who has consistently demonstrated his lyrical prowess and creative flair, is now urging his fellow Sikkimese to rally behind him and show their unwavering support. The road ahead is challenging, and every vote counts as he competes against some of the most formidable rap artists in the country.

The voting for Vish commences today at 7 PM and continues until 7 AM tomorrow. Here's how you can contribute to his journey:

Voting Process:

1. Download and open the 'Jio Cinema' app.

2. Navigate to the 'TV Show' icon.

3. Scroll down to find 'Vote Play and Win.'

4. Cast your vote for 'Vish.'

Vish drew a chorus of cheers and applause from the judges and the crowd as he took to the mic and delivered a rap performance that defied expectations. One of the judges exclaimed that Vish possessed one of the best vocal textures she had ever heard, while another remarked that he was a gifted artist, breaking stereotypes about northeastern talent and Punjabi rap.

Rap sensation Badshah, one of the judges on the show, couldn't help but add a touch of humor, jokingly saying, "Bhai wohi to mein soch rha hun , Sikkim se aake parathas khila raha hai," in a light-hearted moment.

Not stopping at mere applause, one of the judges recognized the potential of Vish's journey, stating that he could serve as an inspiration to many, especially those who might be dealing with stammering issues.