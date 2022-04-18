Chief Minister P.S. Golay, who is in Delhi for a two-day official visit, also made time for Sikkimese patients receiving medical care at the national capital's referral hospitals.

According to an SKM release issued on Sunday, despite his busy schedule the Chief Minister meets with Sikkim patients and their families during his visit to Delhi. At Old Sikkim House in Delhi on Sunday, the Chief Minister met with the patients and their families and offered financial assistance.

"While in Delhi, the Chief Minister shared that he does not like returning to Sikkim without helping Sikkimese patients. He stated that during his visit to Delhi, previous Chief Minister Pawan Chamling did not interact with the poor patients. "These patients were unable to even approach the gate," says Bikash Basnet, Chief Minister's press secretary.

During his meeting with the patients, Golay informed them and their families about Sikkim's rapid progress in the public health sector. We focused on the healthcare sector immediately after forming the government, and as a result, every hospital in Sikkim has received a quality upgrade, he said.

Before the SKM came to power, Sikkim's kidney patients had to go outside the state for dialysis, but today the Chief Minister claims that dialysis fascility is accessible at Gangtok, Namchi, and Geyzing hospitals. He informed the patients in Delhi that a cancer treatment facility had been established in Sikkim.

"I am happiest when my assistance contributes to a patient's effective cure." I, too, come from a poor family and understand what it means to be poor. As a result, I always come forward to help the patients," the Chief Minister stated. He greeted the patients in Delhi and wished them a swift recovery.

Earlier, the Chief Minister interacted with Sikkim youths who are preparing for the UPSC in Delhi. The group thanked the Chief Minister for providing them a year of free UPSC coaching at a Delhi coaching centre.

As per the reports, 20 students from the SC and Sherpa communities have been selected for this coaching programme, which comprises free tuition, travel allowances, accommodation, and study materials. The Chief Minister has launched this scheme in collaboration with the Akhil Bharatiya Dayananda Sewashram in New Delhi.