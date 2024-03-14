In Namchi District, a father is seeking justice after his mentally disabled daughter fell victim to a heinous assault. The incident, which occurred on March 10, 2024, has spurred action from police resulting in the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator.

The incident came to light when India Today NE obtained the written First Information Report (FIR) which was filed on March 12, 2024, at approximately 01:49 hrs by the father. His 41-year-old daughter, whose identity remains protected, was reportedly sexually assaulted at the residence of Tika Ram Thapa in Kaw, Namchi District. The victim, who struggles with mental disabilities disclosed the traumatic experience to her sister.

The accused, identified as Tika Ram Thapa, 38 years old, was taken into custody following the filing of FIR No: 03/2024 under sections 376/457 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Thapa, son of Dal Bdr. Thapa and a resident of Kaw, Namchi District, now faces the weight of the law as he remains in police custody pending further investigation.