A crucial meeting was held today in the conference hall of the DAC to discuss the status of the 11KV line and the installation of distribution sub-stations at Border Outposts (BOPs) of the 36th and 72nd Battalions of SSB under Gyalshing District in Sikkim.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on the timely commencement of electricity connection work at BOPs Uttarey, Chittrey, and Chewabhanjyang of the 36th Battalion, as well as BOPs Kumukh and Bajardhara of the 72nd Battalion.

Discussions focused on ensuring the necessary infrastructure and resources to expedite the project, which is vital for the operational readiness and effectiveness of the SSB units stationed in these remote areas.

MLA (Dentam) cum Advisor Tourism stated that under the visionary leadership of the HCM, the government is focussing on providing electricity, road connectivity, and water supply to all areas. He thanked the DC for prioritising key focus areas and called for close coordination between the SSB and the District Administration.



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The District Collector, while welcoming the Chair, directed the concerned departments to complete the requisite paperwork and surveys within the mentioned timelines. Additionally, she instructed SDM Dentam to schedule the joint inspection date and ensure that all relevant stakeholders are informed for their involvement.

She further urged the SSB COs to follow up with their headquarters on the project approval status. Commandant, 72 Bn. informed the house that the DPR placed with MHA for the electrification of BOPs is under active consideration.

The meeting, chaired by Area MLA-cum-Advisor (Tourism) Sudesh Kumar Subba, was attended by District Collector Yishey D Yongda, N. K. Karki, SDM Dentam, Ajeet Mohan, Commandant (36th Battalion), Munna Singh, Commandant (72nd Battalion), Jeewan Thapa, ACE (Power), Narayan Ram Khadaw, Second-in-command (72nd Battalion), Moses Pradhan, DE (Power), Pujan Tamang, RO (Dentam), and others.