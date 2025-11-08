Sikkim’s 14-year-old football prodigy Abhista Basnett earns spot in India’s U-17 women’s squad

14-year-old footballer Abhista Basnett from Pakyong district of Sikkim has reportedly been selected to represent India’s U-17 Women’s National Team for the upcoming AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers.

Although the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to make an official announcement, sports circles and local media in Sikkim have confirmed her inclusion in the 23-member national squad. The news has sparked waves of excitement across the state, marking a new milestone in Sikkim’s growing reputation as a cradle of football talent.

Abhista’s journey from a small town to the national stage is a story of passion, discipline, and determination. Starting football at a young age, she quickly caught the attention of local coaches for her sharp game sense, strong ball control, and striking ability. She has represented Sikkim in multiple state-level and youth development tournaments, steadily climbing the ranks to earn her place in the national setup.

“Abhista is one of the most promising young players we’ve seen in recent years. Her focus and hard work are beyond her age,” said a local coach from Pakyong, expressing pride in her achievement. “Her success will motivate many young girls in Sikkim to pursue football seriously.”

Her reported selection has brought immense pride not only to her family and school but to the entire Sikkimese football fraternity, which has long been known for producing remarkable talents despite limited infrastructure.

If confirmed by the AIFF, Abhista will be among the youngest footballers to represent India in the AFC competition. The upcoming qualifiers will see India compete in the South and Central Asia group stages, where the top teams will advance to the final tournament to be held in China in 2026.

Her journey stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration for young athletes from the Northeast, proving that with dedication and opportunity, even a small Himalayan state can produce players who shine on the international stage.