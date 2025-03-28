Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has presented the 2025-26 General Budget as a people-centric financial plan, emphasising development, poverty reduction, and welfare initiatives. The budget, recently approved by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, introduces targeted schemes aimed at rural progress, education, and healthcare.

Addressing the Assembly on the final day of the four-day Budget Session, CM Tamang assured that every rupee allocated would be directed toward the upliftment of citizens. He noted that the state's poverty rate is among the lowest in the country at 2.6% and reiterated the government's resolve to eradicate poverty while ensuring equitable development across Sikkim, including its remotest regions.

Education remains a top priority, with Sikkim achieving a 90% literacy rate. The government continues to support students from underprivileged backgrounds through initiatives like the Chief Minister Education Assistance Scheme and the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship, which funds students at prestigious institutions in India and abroad. Further, financial aid has been extended for technical education and commercial pilot training, benefiting eight students so far.

In the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister Medical Assistance Scheme has provided aid to 11,178 individuals since its launch in 2019. Ensuring transparency, funds are disbursed solely through cheques. The government has expanded medical services by establishing dialysis facilities in all hospitals and is working on setting up kidney transplant centers. Various social welfare initiatives have also extended support to 2,724 clubs and organizations.

As Sikkim prepares to mark 50 years of statehood in May, CM Tamang acknowledged the consistent support from the Central Government. He called upon citizens to unite as "Team Sikkim" to celebrate the milestone in a grand and meaningful way.