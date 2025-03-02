Sikkim MLA N.B. Pradhan graced the 3rd Singtam Open Badminton Tournament 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

The tournament, which attracted skilled players and sports enthusiasts from across the region, served as a platform to celebrate competitive spirit and camaraderie among athletes.

MLA Pradhan was joined by MLA of Soreng-Chakung Constituency, Aditya Golay and several other distinguished guests who share a strong commitment to promoting sports in the state.

During the event, Pradhan engaged with players and sports officials and spoke about the significance of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance in shaping future champions.

In a gesture of encouragement, he even participated in a friendly badminton match, showcasing the unifying power of sports beyond competition.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan lauded the organizers for their dedication in hosting a successful tournament. He commended the players for their sportsmanship and reiterated the need to invest in grassroots sports development.

“A strong sporting foundation not only builds better athletes but also fosters a healthier society,” he said.