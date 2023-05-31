Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg is a 47km long strategic road, which is essential not only for the sustenance of armed forces deployed in East Sikkim along the China border but also vital for the purpose of trade with China, prestigious Kailash Mansarover Yatra, a move of numerous tourists towards famous Nathula Pass and Harbhajan Baba Mandir.

In 1961, JNM was developed as a Cl-5 road by CPWD. Post raising of Border Roads Organisation, in May 1964 JNM was handed over to BRO. Due to its strategic and socio-economic importance, BRO has worked relentlessly to upgrade JNM road initially to Cl-9 specification and subsequently to NHDL specification and undertook re-alignment work to bypass vulnerable and landslide-prone stretches.

JNM passes through cloud-covered valleys and experiences prolonged heavy rainfalls because of this, the riding surface of JNM got poorly deteriorated. It adversely affected the movement of both tourists and the armed forces. Brave Karmyogis of Project SWASTIK under Border Roads Organisation, took the challenging task of not only improving the riding surface but also enhancing the road safety aspect.

With an aim to provide a world-class experience to users of JNM, numerous initiatives are undertaken by brave Karmyogis of Project SWASTIK which includes curve improvement, installation of various road safety measures, cautionary road marking, installation of dynamic caution boards, and resurfacing work.

Works are undertaken in two phases. As part of Phase-I, the road stretch between the Tashi viewpoint and Mandakini waterfall has been completed and balance work under phase-II, between Madakini waterfall and Sherathang stretch has commenced in full swing. Painstaking efforts displayed by BRO karmyogis, in spite of adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall, have reduced the traveling time substantially.

Earlier tourists used to take approximately two hours to reach Nathula Pass, but now they can cover the same distance in less than one and half hours. Selfless service displayed by brave Karmyogis of Project SWASTIK under the dynamic leadership of Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, Director General Border Roads, has won the hearts and minds of everyone. Efforts of Project SWASTIK and BRO have boosted the influx of tourists many a fold towards East Sikkim.