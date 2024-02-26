In a significant development, the Indian Railways is making strides by constructing an underground railway station at Teesta Bazaar in West Bengal. The primary objective behind this initiative is to improve connectivity between West Bengal and Sikkim, marking a historic moment as the railway network extends into the state of Sikkim. The ambitious project is set to reach completion by 2024.

This groundbreaking move goes beyond mere transportation enhancement; it holds the promise of boosting tourism in Sikkim. The underground railway station boasts a platform beneath the tunnel that spans an impressive 620 meters, contributing to its overall length of 650 meters. To ensure passenger comfort and safety, the construction includes provisions for adequate ventilation. Additionally, an extra tunnel has been built specifically for emergency situations.

This visionary project not only strengthens the transportation network but also opens up new avenues for economic and touristic growth in the region. As the Indian Railways endeavors to expand its reach, the Teesta Bazaar underground railway station stands as a testament to progress and connectivity, expected to bring about transformative changes in the region by fostering accessibility and convenience for both locals and tourists alike.