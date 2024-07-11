Contrary to recent reports of disruptions, Sikkim's alternative connectivity routes remain unhindered, with vehicles plying smoothly through various alternate paths.

Sources from the government confirmed that the Ramam-Darjeeling-Siliguri route and the Gangtok-Munsong-Algarah-Pedong-Lava-Gurubathan-Siliguri route are fully operational. These routes ensure uninterrupted access to the state and vital connectivity via Teesta-Darjeeling and Siliguri.

This development comes as a relief to commuters and travelers who can now reach Sikkim without any hassle. The smooth movement of vehicles through these routes also guarantees the continued supply of essential goods and services to the state.

Authorities and stakeholders have been working tirelessly to maintain Sikkim's connectivity despite disruptions in other regions. Their efforts have successfully ensured that the state's alternative routes remain unaffected, providing a reliable transportation network for residents and visitors alike.