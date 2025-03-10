Sikkim journalist Amit Patro received the 'Best Journalist of Sikkim' award at the 19th Media Excellence Awards, held on March 8, in New Delhi.

The event was organised by the Media Federation of India; Union Minister of State for Corporation, Highway, and Transport, Harsh Malhotra attended the event as the chief guest.

Alongside him, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chairman of AAFT University, attended as a special guest.

The ceremony recognised numerous journalists and officials who received awards for their outstanding contributions to journalism, including media awards, PSUs awards, and media educator awards, all aimed at promoting awareness and valuable services in the field.

In his welcoming address, Arun Sharma, Founder and President of the Media Federation of India, emphasised the vital role of media in a democratic society and commended the media professionals for their significant contributions.

Harsh Malhotra congratulated both the organisers and the award recipients for their dedication to excellence in journalism and their efforts to enhance societal awareness through their work.