Anisha Chettri, hailing from Mangan, North Sikkim, has risen to prominence in the fashion industry, culminating in her recent accolade as the "Middle-east Queen 2023" (2nd runner-up) at the "Women of the Universe" event in Dubai. Her journey from local pageants to international stages epitomizes her dedication and passion for the glamour world.

In 2018, Anisha first made a mark in the fashion industry as a top 16 contestant in the Miss Sikkim pageant under the Positude banner. She went on to represent Sikkim at Miss Northeast, where she earned the Best Ramp Walk title, setting the stage for her future successes.

Anisha completed her schooling at Mangan Senior Secondary School and pursued her higher education at NBBD College, Tadong. She has successfully balanced her academic pursuits with her passion for modeling, demonstrating her versatility and commitment.

Currently thriving as a freelance fashion model, Anisha also serves as the Managing Director at Positude, a role that allows her to inspire and mentor aspiring models. Her achievements reflect her continuous pursuit of personal growth and her deep pride in representing Sikkim on a global platform.

Anisha’s ultimate dream is to represent Sikkim at Paris Fashion Week, a goal that underscores her ambition and dedication to her craft. Her journey from Mangan to the international stage is a testament to her hard work and determination, making her a role model for many in her home state and beyond.