The fourth day of Sikkim's 23rd Chief Minister’s Compound Archery Gold Cup unfolded with great enthusiasm and sportsmanship at the archery field in Karthok, Pakyong. Archers from across the state continued to showcase remarkable precision and skill, drawing applause from a packed audience.

The day’s proceedings were graced by the presence of Raju Basnett, Minister for Education Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Law Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department, who attended the event as the chief guest.

In his address, Basnett praised the young athletes for their discipline and dedication. “Archery is more than just a sport in Sikkim — it’s a reflection of our heritage and focus. These tournaments build not just champions but strong, committed citizens,” he said.

Joining him as guest of honour was Sudesh Kumar Subba, MLA of Maneybong Dentam Constituency and Advisor to the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department. Subba appreciated the efforts of the organizers and emphasized the potential of archery as both a traditional sport and a career path. “Our government stands committed to supporting indigenous sports, and we hope to see many of our local talents reach national and international platforms,” he said.

Tashi Chopel, Secretary of the Education Department, attended as a Special Guest and highlighted the need to integrate sports more closely with education. He reiterated the department’s support in nurturing sporting talent from a young age through school-level programs and state-sponsored coaching.

Day 4 witnessed several key matchups and eliminations as archers aimed for a place in the finals. The atmosphere was vibrant, with spectators turning out in large numbers to cheer on their local heroes. Many attendees noted the improved infrastructure and seamless organization of the event, which is fast becoming one of the most prestigious archery tournaments in the region.