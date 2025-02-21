The Sikkim Legislative Assembly, on February 21, commenced its Second Session (Part II) of the Eleventh Assembly under the chairmanship of Speaker Mingma Norbu Sherpa, at 10 am. Several legislative and financial matters are scheduled for discussion and consideration during this session.

Raju Basnet, Minister for Education, will present key education-related bills, including the Mahatma Gandhi University Sikkim (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Sikkim Model Schools Bill, 2025. Discussions on the Swastik University Sikkim Bill, 2025, Trident University of Applied Sciences Sikkim Bill, 2025, and Sri Venkateshwara University Bill, 2025, are also on the agenda.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the Transport and Finance portfolios, will table the Sikkim Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Sikkim Public Demands Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for discussion. He will also present the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2024-25.

The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2025, will be introduced and debated for the First Supplementary Demands for Grants. Discussions will cover key audit reports, including the Separate Audit Report of the Sikkim Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited and the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on energy management.

The House will also review the annual reports of the State Pollution Control Board and the Sikkim Public Service Commission for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The session is expected to conclude with valedictory remarks and votes of thanks from the Chief Minister and other members.