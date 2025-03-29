Sikkim's State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), in collaboration with the Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), organised an outreach camp on Self-Help Group (SHG) credit linkage at Chongrang Block, Yuksam-Tashiding Subdivision. The initiative aimed at empowering rural women SHG members by enhancing their financial literacy and improving access to banking services.

The event took place at the auditorium hall of the Block Administrative Centre, Chongrang, and witnessed the presence of key officials.

SDM Yuksam, Chandan S Limboo, attended as the chief guest, along with Panchayat President of Arithang-Chongrang GPU, Ganga Maya Chettri, Panchayat Member Beena Limboo, AGM NABARD Rupen Lamichhaney, SLBC Sikkim Chief Manager Gadadhar Ray, and Lead Bank Chief Manager Kallol Bhattacharya.

Representatives from various nationalised banks also participated.

Over 100 women SHG members from Chongrang Block attended the program. Experts from SLBC, nationalized banks, and SRLM provided insights on government schemes, financial assistance opportunities, skill development programs, hassle-free loans, and insurance policies tailored for SHGs.

In his keynote address, SLBC State Head Mr. Majumdar elaborated on the role of SLBC in SHG credit linkage and outlined various welfare schemes available.

Attendees were also informed about central government insurance schemes such as:

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) – Healthcare benefits

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) – Life insurance coverage

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) – Accident insurance coverage

Speaking at the event, SDM Yuksam Chandan S Limboo emphasised the importance of banking awareness among SHG members and encouraged them to utilise government-backed financial schemes for economic growth and livelihood enhancement. He also stressed the need for a nationalised bank in the Yuksam-Tashiding Subdivision to improve banking accessibility.

Other speakers, including AGM NABARD Rupen Lamichhaney, APM SRLM Gakul Gurung, and State Manager Sikkim CFL Project Hem Kumar Chettri, reiterated the significance of financial inclusion for SHGs and urged members to actively participate in credit linkage programs.