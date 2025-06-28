Sikkim’s Bikash Tamang becomes first to adopt Ghoral at Himalayan Zoological Park under 'My Child From Wild' initiative

Bikash Tamang (popularly known as Golay), a resident of Sikkim, has become the first individual to adopt a Ghoral at the Himalayan Zoological Park (HZP). This special gesture has not only won the hearts of many but has also given a new meaning to the concept of conservation through personal involvement.

Bikash Tamang is not a new name in his community. Known for his simplicity, honesty, and helpful nature, he wears many hats in his everyday life. While he earns his livelihood as a contractor, his true passion lies in social work. Friends and locals know him as someone who is always ready to help others, often putting their problems before his own. He believes in staying grounded, valuing village life, and enjoys being close to nature.

What makes him even more unique is his love for cooking. Unlike many, Bikash enjoys preparing delicious meals and is fondly referred to as the “Man Who Cooks.” His dishes, as those close to him would say, are not only tasty but also full of warmth and generosity — much like the man himself.

Apart from his professional and social commitments, Bikash is also a football lover. He regularly participates in veterans’ football matches whenever he finds the time. Whether it's on the field, in the kitchen, or among the people, he brings energy and sincerity to everything he does.