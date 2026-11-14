Sikkim's rich bird diversity and potential for nature-based tourism have received international exposure with the unveiling of the state's Birding Hotspot Map at the ongoing four-day International Birding Fair in Texas, United States.

The map was officially unveiled by Tracy Zervos, one of the organisers of Birdfair Texas, in the presence of international participants from several US states and other countries. Copies of the map were distributed among participants to familiarise the international birding community with Sikkim's diverse birdlife, wildlife and birdwatching destinations.

Dr Peter Lobo, Chapter Chairman of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) for Sikkim and North Bengal, and proprietor of All India Birding Tours (Adventure Gurudongmar), is representing the region at the international event. He is promoting the Sikkim-North Bengal birding circuit and exploring opportunities to attract international birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts to the Eastern Himalayas.

The map was conceptualised and designed by Chewang R. Bonpo, president of the Sikkim Ornithological Society and proprietor of Sikkim Birding Tours, registered with the Department of Tourism, Government of Sikkim.

It highlights some of Sikkim's iconic Himalayan bird species, wildlife and major birding hotspots, offering international visitors an overview of the state's biodiversity and its potential as a birdwatching destination.

The initiative also aims to promote sustainable tourism by creating livelihood opportunities for trained and licensed local bird guides, while supporting rural homestays and communities across the state. The broader objective is to encourage high-value, low-impact nature tourism that benefits local communities while conserving the region's natural heritage.

The proposal to promote Sikkim's birdwatching tourism on an international platform was also discussed during the previous International Tourism Mart (ITM) held in Tawang. During the event, Sikkim Tourism Minister T.T. Bhutia and Tourism Department Secretary Hondala Gyaltsen discussed the proposed Birdfair initiative with Dr Lobo, laying the groundwork for the state's participation in international birding events.

According to Dr Lobo, the response from international participants at the Texas event has been encouraging, with several visitors expressing interest in the biodiversity and natural landscapes of Sikkim and North Bengal.

The organisers expect the international exposure to increase the region's visibility among overseas birdwatchers, wildlife photographers and nature travellers, potentially creating new opportunities for responsible inbound tourism.

The unveiling of the map marks an effort to promote Sikkim and North Bengal as destinations for Himalayan birdwatching, wildlife tourism and sustainable nature-based travel.