Following a long hiatus, farmers in Sikkim may finally find relief from the diseases affecting cardamom cultivation.

In the past, Sikkim generated significant income from cardamom farming, and the crop was known as a major cash crop. However, due to an unknown disease, farmers faced severe difficulties in cardamom cultivation and production. Despite repeated efforts, farmers were unable to fully revive cardamom farming, and large cardamom plantations in Sikkim gradually turned barren.

Still, some farmers continued cardamom cultivation in certain areas, although they did not achieve the desired yields. Amidst this situation, two young inventors from Raban, Karma Sherpa Bhutia and Bhawani Gurung, sent soil samples and cardamom plants from Sikkim to specialized laboratories outside the state to identify the disease. In consultation with relevant technologists, they developed a set of five biological medicines targeting the viruses affecting cardamom.

About four to five months ago, they brought the medicine to Sikkim and conducted trials on the farm of local farmer Krishna Bahadur Chettri at Famthang under Borong GPU in Barfung constituency. Although skeptical, Chettri agreed to apply the medicine on his 'Seremna' variety of cardamom. Gradually, the medicine showed positive results, with new shoots emerging from the plants.

Chettri, observing the improvement in his cardamom production, expressed gratitude toward the two young inventors, saying he felt like the fortunes of poor farmers were turning around.

Similarly, according to the inventors and farmers, Karma Sherpa Bhutia himself has been a long-time cardamom grower. After struggling with various cardamom diseases, he and Bhawani Gurung took the initiative to find a solution, leading to the development of the medicine.

Bhawani Gurung mentions that they achieved success after carefully testing the medicine not only on Krishna Bahadur Chettri’s farm but also on others.

For now, the young inventors have not disclosed the name of the laboratory where the tests were conducted or the names of the medicines. However, they have stated that they will officially brand and introduce it at the right time.

Seeing the success of these young farmers' efforts, hopes are rising for the revival of cardamom farming in Sikkim. It appears that the once-barren plantations may soon flourish again with cardamom crops, bringing smiles to farmers' faces and greenery to the state.